Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 400.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

About Cochlear

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

