Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Drops By 35.1%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance
CMCAW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,828. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
