Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Rises By 597.4%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 597.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,753,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

