Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Rises By 597.4%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 597.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.