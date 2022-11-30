Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Drops By 27.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

