Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Increases By 109.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Atico Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

