Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Increases By 109.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Atico Mining Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ATCMF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
Atico Mining Company Profile
