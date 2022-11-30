Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Declines By 31.0%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

