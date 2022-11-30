Short Interest in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Expands By 26.1%

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

7 Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SVNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 197,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. 7 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

