Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,889. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.
Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
