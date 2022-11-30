Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.10

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

LON:SHB opened at GBX 356 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 457.34. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($7.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.82) to GBX 537 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.83 ($7.51).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading

