Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 5.7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.03. 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 769,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRB. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

