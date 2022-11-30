Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,749. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.