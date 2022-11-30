Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.