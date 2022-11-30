Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.