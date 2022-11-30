Sean G. Brosnan Sells 850 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.91. 294,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,578. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

