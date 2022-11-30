Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.30% of Gores Holdings IX worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,665,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $17,329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

