Sculptor Capital LP Has $1.11 Million Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,860 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.21% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of VHNA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

