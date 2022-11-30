Sculptor Capital LP Buys 425,000 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCBW stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.