Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCMW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

