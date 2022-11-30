Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 9,294 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 150.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 35.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLAC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 847,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,538,384.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,459,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

