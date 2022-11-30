Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,696. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 23.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.