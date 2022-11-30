Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $12,064,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Science Applications International by 376.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 112,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.3 %

SAIC opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

