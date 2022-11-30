Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 29,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

