Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,525 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,854. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.