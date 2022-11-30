Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Red Tortoise LLC’s Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,854. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

