Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 292.2% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBGSY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($159.79) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($161.86) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,240. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

