Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $1.06. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,644 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

