Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sangui Biotech International Stock Performance

Shares of Sangui Biotech International stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sangui Biotech International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Sangui Biotech International Company Profile

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sales of wound treatment and cosmetic products. The company offers artificial oxygen carriers comprising oxygen carrying blood additives and oxygen carrying blood volume substitutes; nano formulations for the regeneration of skin; chitoskin wound pads; Hemospray, a hemoglobin based wound spray; and wound dressing spray under the Granulox brand.

