Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

