Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider John S. Sensing Sells 14,149 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of R traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,245. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Get Rating

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

