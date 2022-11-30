RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
