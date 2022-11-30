RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

