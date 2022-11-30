Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in November

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,610,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 32,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 751,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

About Royal Bank of Canada

NYSE:RY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.