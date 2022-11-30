Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global Payments worth $67,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 24,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

