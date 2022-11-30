Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 62,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

