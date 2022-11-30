Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 222,532 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $128,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $123.65. 63,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,929. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

