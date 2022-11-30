Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $87.75 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,177 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $87,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, reaching $289.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

