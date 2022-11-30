Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 293,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948,646. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $119.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

