Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 48,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,775. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.