Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,819 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.