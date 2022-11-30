Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 154.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Renasant by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Renasant by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

