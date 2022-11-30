Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $931,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 36,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,105. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.