Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.41. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.89.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
