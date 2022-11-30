Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 14,053 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,668. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

