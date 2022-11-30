Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,158 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. 134,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,002. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

