Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 137,649 Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.93% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

Scully Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

