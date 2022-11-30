Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of D traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. 28,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,560. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

