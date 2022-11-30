Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,368.09 or 0.08130767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $145.82 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,362.40567689 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,764,584.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

