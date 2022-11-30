Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $1,397.29 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $148.93 million and $3.85 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,397.29 or 0.08172264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,362.40567689 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,764,584.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

