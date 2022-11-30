Robert W. Baird Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $237.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.