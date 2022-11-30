Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roan Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAHGF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Roan Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

About Roan Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.