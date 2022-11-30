Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roan Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAHGF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Roan Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Roan Holdings Group
