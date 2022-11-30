RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.95. 50,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

