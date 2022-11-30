RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,422 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 11,118,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

